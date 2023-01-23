Skip Bayless Ripped To Shreds After Posting a Bizarre ‘Outrage’ Video Following Cowboys Loss: ‘This Guy Is 71 Years Old’
Football fans blasted Fox Sports host Skip Bayless after he posted a bizarre video showing his frustration with the Dallas Cowboys following their loss Sunday night.
Bayless is known for his love of the Cowboys and always gets into arguments defending his team against his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe. After he watched the Cowboys lose 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers, he decided to show his frustration with a video showin him walking through his kitchen with a jersey of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in his hands, and spiking the jersey into the garbage can.
“Ugh,” Bayless said as he shook his head and walked away.
On Monday’s Undisputed, Bayless showed the program’s viewers the video and still seemed very disgusted with the Cowboys.
“I was so devastated after the game; I’ve done this once before, five years ago, I did it again, and this time it’s going to be permanent,” Bayless added. “Into the kitchen I went, with my (number) four (jersey. I wore it the whole game. It was my lucky charm jersey, and done!”
“I threw it away, and it will stay there!” Bayless continued. “I’m done. He’s just a painfully overrated fourth-round pick. That’s what he is! You were right! You’ve been right! He’s middle of the pack, Dak.”
Sharpe did not call Bayless out on his acting skills or his manufatured outrage, but many Twitter users decided to.
Many users looked beyond his acting and attacked the design of his kitchen.
Twitter users pointed out that Bayless is 71 years old.
Watch above via Fox Sports 1.
