Skip Bayless Ripped To Shreds After Posting a Bizarre ‘Outrage’ Video Following Cowboys Loss: ‘This Guy Is 71 Years Old’

Football fans blasted Fox Sports host Skip Bayless after he posted a bizarre video showing his frustration with the Dallas Cowboys following their loss Sunday night.

Bayless is known for his love of the Cowboys and always gets into arguments defending his team against his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe. After he watched the Cowboys lose 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers, he decided to show his frustration with a video showin him walking through his kitchen with a jersey of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in his hands, and spiking the jersey into the garbage can.

“Ugh,” Bayless said as he shook his head and walked away.

I’m sorry. That’s it. I’ve had it with Dak.pic.twitter.com/1EHRUg8mXe — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2023

On Monday’s Undisputed, Bayless showed the program’s viewers the video and still seemed very disgusted with the Cowboys.

“I was so devastated after the game; I’ve done this once before, five years ago, I did it again, and this time it’s going to be permanent,” Bayless added. “Into the kitchen I went, with my (number) four (jersey. I wore it the whole game. It was my lucky charm jersey, and done!”

“I threw it away, and it will stay there!” Bayless continued. “I’m done. He’s just a painfully overrated fourth-round pick. That’s what he is! You were right! You’ve been right! He’s middle of the pack, Dak.”

Sharpe did not call Bayless out on his acting skills or his manufatured outrage, but many Twitter users decided to.

Four years of Julliard, various off-off-Broadway shows, a summer tour through the Appalachians as A Boy in Waiting For Godot, background work in various TGIF shows, a speaking role in a Steven Seagal movie, and 30 takes for Skip Bayless to absolutely nail this performance https://t.co/UIaPfBRZvd — John Chidley-Hill (@jchidleyhill) January 23, 2023

I've seen better acting in a snuff film. https://t.co/GwzYpq0Jbz — Davey Mac (@EastSideDave) January 23, 2023

The knock by the director to signal "Action" is my favorite part. Such a clown. https://t.co/1ZzxHxSpwk — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) January 23, 2023

It takes a while, but it's always an honor to work with Mr. @SkipBayless. Here's the Making Of: https://t.co/WYTkPZIg7V pic.twitter.com/pHap3xZcK9 — Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) January 23, 2023

Many users looked beyond his acting and attacked the design of his kitchen.

Not sure where to go with this. 1. Skip waiting to hear "action."

2. Why an "Anchorman" poster is in the hall near his kitchen (not mad at it).

3. That hideous backsplash.

4. Why his trash can in his kitchen is so small.

5. Why he doesn't have a trash bag. https://t.co/i1Iw8hFUXy — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) January 23, 2023

If this isn't the best illustration of why would anyone want to live in NYC or LA. Skips makes like $5M a year and I've seen bigger kitchens on Boeings https://t.co/MdcH0uHdNy — RJ Choppy (@rjchoppy) January 23, 2023

Why is there carpet in the kitchen?? 🥴 — LaToya Morgan (@MorganicInk) January 23, 2023

Twitter users pointed out that Bayless is 71 years old.

This guy is 71 years old https://t.co/7sMvIfnsqD — Sam Morril (@sammorril) January 23, 2023

you are 71 years old. https://t.co/zPjN3msN5G — Tony X (@soIoucity) January 23, 2023

This is a 71-year-old person. https://t.co/vlcztFw563 — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) January 23, 2023

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com