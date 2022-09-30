Stephen A. Smith believes someone involved with the NFL should be held accountable for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion that led to him being carried off the field in a stretcher.

Smith went on ESPN’s First Take Friday and expressed his displeasure with the NFL and Dolphins’ management for clearing Tagovailoa to play in Thursday night’s game. Tagovailoa suffered what looked like a head injury during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, but returned to action later in the contest — with the team claiming he’d actually suffered a back injury. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Thursday night after being hit — with his arms locking up as he laid flat on the turf. Tagovailoa was taken to a local Cincinnati hospital where he was released and flew home with the Dolphins last night.

Smith believes someone needs to answer questions about how Tagovailoa was able to play in Thursday night’s game, and that someone — whom he did not specifically identify as being a member of the Dolphins organization or the league — ultimately needs to be held accountable.

“Somebody need to be fired!” Smith shouted. “Now I don’t know who, but somebody got to go! At the very least a suspension.

Smith went on to list some possible culprits.

“I don’t know if it was the doctors and trainers that examined him at halftime of the Buffalo game,” Smith added. “I don’t know if it is additional medical personal that were involved that gave the OK for him to be on the field last night.”

Smith talked about how easy it could be for someone to get a second concussion soon after getting their first.

“Listen to what folks have been saying since last night transpired with Tua,” Smith continued. “They say ‘you had a concussion then obviously it’s easier to get another one’ within a span of four to five days.”

Smith didn’t even remotely buy Miami’s claim that Tua had actually suffered a back injury on Sunday

“I don’t care what anybody said I don’t want to hear about a back,” Smith said. “I didn’t see him hold his back. I didn’t see him put his arm on his back, not one time Sunday. I saw him get up, I saw gross mobile instability. He got up and he damn near collapsed right back down.

Smith pointed the finger at head coach Mike McDaniel, the NFL Players Association, and Dolphin players.

“I’m looking at Mike McDaniel the coach wondering what the hell are you doing?” Smith said. “You’re a human being, you got two eyes. You know what you saw out there. I’m looking at the NFLPA get your investigation going, keep pushing. The NFL do the same thing. And guess who else I’m holding accountable to some degree, his teammates.”

