State Farm Airing Fewer Commercials Featuring Aaron Rodgers … But Insurance Company Stands By Unvaccinated QB

State Farm issued a statement claiming they stand by Aaron Rodgers despite his recent rant on Covid vaccines, but they did a really bad job of showing their support on Sunday.

According to data from Apex Marketing, Rodgers was featured in just six of the 394 State Farm ads that aired on Sunday through 8pm ET. On the two Sundays prior to Rodgers’s vocal vaccine stance, the quarterback appeared in nearly a quarter of the insurance company’s commercials.

“It appears that State Farm has reduced the number of national spots, dropping off considerably as of Friday,” Apex president Eric Smallwood said according to Action Network. “Our monitoring indicates that this wasn’t a planned reduction and more reactionary because there wasn’t any new significant ads put in its place.”

For two months, Rodgers deceived people into believing he was vaccinated against Covid-19. After it was revealed he was unvaccinated, Rodgers joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon to give a longwinded explanation of his stance.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers told McAfee. “So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now.”

Rodgers went on to say he has an allergy to an mRNA vaccine ingredient, but also cited unsubstantiated sterility concerns, blasted the political nature of the jab, and claimed he sought advice from polarizing podcast host Joe Rogan.

Despite the drastic reduction in State Farm commercials featuring Rodgers, the insurance company issued the following statement to support one of their most recognizable spokespeople, calling the quarterback a “great ambassador.”

“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view,” State Farm told CNN. “We recognize our customers, employees, agents, and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues.

“Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities,” the company added. “To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com