Steph Curry Pens Letter Opposing Multi-Family Housing Development Behind His Home

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry wrote a letter to Atherton, California officials opposing the construction of multi-family townhomes.

The owner of a 1.3-acre lot has proposed to build 16 townhouses directly behind Curry’s property. In a letter obtained by The Almanac on Friday, Curry and his wife, Ayesha, voiced their opposition to the project. They told local officials they have “major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety with three-story townhomes looming directly behind us.”

The letter said:

As Atherton residents… we have been following along with the housing element updates with special interest in the 23 Oakwood property. We hesitate to add the “not in our backyard” (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as our home.

Steph and Ayesha have three children together. Daughters Riley and Ryan, and son Canon, whose ages range from four to 10.

The project at 23 Oakwood would not fall under very low or low-income. Council member Rick DeGolia argued that because land in Atherton is worth up to $8 million per acre, it is impossible to build low-income housing.

The Currys’ letter continued:

We kindly ask that the town adopts the new housing element without the inclusion of 23 Oakwood. Should that not be sufficient for the state, we ask the town commits to investing in considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family’s property.

The Atherton City Council is due to meet on Tuesday to vote on the final plans to move forward with the building.

Curry, who is a noted supporter of President Joe Biden, was criticized on Twitter — predominantly by conservatives, but also by a few notable progressives.

Turns out Steph Curry is only a Democrat until you try to build low income houses in his backyard. @StephenCurry30 😂🤣https://t.co/XwB8Qd79Mk — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 31, 2023

GOLDEN STATE WORRIERS Woke NBA superstar Steph Curry doesn’t want low-income housing unit near his $30 million mansion. https://t.co/MwmYWztau9 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 30, 2023

I regret to inform you that Steph Curry is a NIMBY: https://t.co/tG5G40qtzT — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) January 28, 2023

Biden-supporter ⁦@StephenCurry30⁩ moves to block ‘low-income housing’ near his $30 million mansion, asks the town to build a taller barrier or ‘wall’ #news https://t.co/IxfhcwmEY2 — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) January 31, 2023

Steph Curry’s self-proclaimed NIMBY letter to the Atherton City Council gives new meaning to the phrase “don’t hate the player, hate the game.”https://t.co/5sfwpIf7iV — Former Mayor Giselle Hale (@gisellemarie) January 30, 2023

Steph Curry moves to block low-income housing near his $30 million mansion. Libs love pretending to care about the poor but the second it inconveniences them, they spit in their face. Shameful. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 31, 2023

Border walls for me, but not for thee, right @StephenCurry30? Link to article here https://t.co/109925sv1F pic.twitter.com/STKa0VWjUk — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 31, 2023

