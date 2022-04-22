Stephen A. Smith went at fellow ESPN colleague Dan Orlovsky again on national television Friday for having his wife fly in coach, asking her to leave Orlovsky for two weeks.

The verbal attack came at the top of the second hour of First Take Friday after highlights of Smith over the last week were shown on screen, prompting Kendrick Perkins to speak on the Orlovsky rift.

“Molly [Qerim], Stephen A., you know what the best part of this week on First Take was, Dan Orlovsky and Stephen A. Smith,” Perkins said.

“I will say this, y’all will be proud of me, ok, because I brought my wife out here to LA with me. We were supposed to leave on the red-eye and they only had one first-class seat. So you know what I did? I switched my flight so my wife could ride in first class with me and not put her in coach,” Perkins explained.

The news made Smith tear up a bit, expressing his pride of the big man before turning it back to Orlovsky.

“I’m proud of you, big Perk. Now see that damn Dan Orlovsky, his wife should leave him,” Smith yelled. “She should leave him for about two weeks. Just leave him alone with the kids, leave him alone with the kids all by himself. He doesn’t appreciate her nearly as much as he should.”

Qerim stepped in, trying to defend Orlovsky from Smith as the show host called out Molly for not going at the former quarterback prior.

“I just gotta say one thing. First of all, Big Perk, I love that you got some Q.T. with the wife in LA,” Qerim said. “I need to defend Dan, I know what he would be saying right now. How many years did you play in the NBA,” pointing to Perkins. “The money is a little, the money is a little different.”

But Smith and Perkins didn’t want to hear that noise as Smith started up his rant again.

“What happened to the ladies that sacrifice, asking a man, ‘aren’t I worth it? Isn’t that what y’all say’. Well dammit, Mrs. Orlovsky is worth it,” Smith stated as Perkins laughed. “She should leave him for two weeks, leave him alone with the kids, all by himself, so he can appreciate the greatness of Mrs. Orlovsky, because he’s not appreciating her enough. Putting her in coach, he’s violating all kind of man rules. I’m ashamed of Dan Orlovsky, I’m ashamed and I’m ashamed of you for not calling him out for that when you know better.”

The feud first started this week on First Take when Smith called out Orlovsky, to his face, for not putting his wife in first class.

