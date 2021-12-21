Stephen A. Smith Tests Positive for Covid, Destroys ‘Disgraceful’ Nets for Bringing Back Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving

Stephen A. Smith, who has been a prominent supporter of getting vaccinated, announced Tuesday morning that he tested positive for Covid-19.

Smith stated he had not yet received a booster shot, but his symptoms were mild. The First Take host quickly transitioned to the way Covid is currently ravaging the sports world and the shocking decision by the Brooklyn Nets to bring back unvaccinated superstar Kyrie Irving as a part-time player.

“It’s a horrible move,” Smith ranted Tuesday morning on ESPN. “I think it’s a disgraceful move. I think the Nets ownership is incredibly disappointing and I think that the league should intervene.”

After previously barring Irving from being with the team until he’s compliant with New York City’s Covid protocols, the Nets have now decided to let their unvaccinated point guard rejoin the team without the jab.

“I’m open to the league invoking its best interest of the game clause and mandating that everybody be vaccinated in some capacity,” Smith said. “Now I don’t give a damn what you’ve got to do whether it’s Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, whether it’s talking to Aaron Rodgers and finding out what being immunized is all about…whatever complies.”

Despite struggling to contain Covid from spreading through the league, the NBA recently announced 97 percent of its players are vaccinated and more than 60 percent reportedly received a booster shot. Mandating the shot, as Smith suggests, would only impact that remaining three percent of players who are unvaccinated.

“This is a global health crisis,” Smith declared. “This is a pandemic…whether or not you have Covid-19 is not a private matter when you have the ability to be contaminated. I wasn’t out partying, I didn’t sit up there and overexposed myself to anything.

“To watch the Brooklyn Nets reverse course and take this position is one of the most shameful things I think they could have ever done,” the First Take host ranted. “And I’ll go a step further, one of the last people in the world who’s worth it is Kyrie Irving.”

Although he emphasized his Covid symptoms were mild, Smith stated he is unlikely to be back on First Take this week.

Watch above via ESPN

