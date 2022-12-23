Stephen A. Smith Warns The Left That DeSantis Is Not as Easy a Target as Trump: ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith warned those on the left that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would not be as easy of a target as former President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s episode of Smith’s Know Mercy podcast, Smith discussed the final report from the January 6th committee, which was released late Thursday night. The select committee spent more than a year investigating the deadly attack, in which a mob of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol in an effort to overturn his election loss.

Smith did not hold back his thoughts about Trump. During the show, he discussed the former president’s polarizing personality as well as the riot he inspired. Still, Smith warned Democrats not to forget about DeSantis.

“I’m liberal-leaning; I’m only fiscal with my dollars,” Smith said. “My point to y’all is this, be careful what you wish for, particularly if you’re on the left. Because a guy like DeSantis, the only thing he gives you to attack is his record! But tens of millions of people are gon side with that!”

Stephen A. explained that voters would look at the state of the country when it comes to the 2024 election, and have a positive view of DeSantis and his record as governor.

“They’re viewing him as the grown-up version of Donald Trump,” Smith added. “And because of that reality, when he runs, because I believe he will, he’s not the easy target Trump is. You wanted Trump gone, not just because of his behavior, his perpetual lies, and all of this other stuff. You wanted him gone because of the policies. You wanted him gone because of how he reshaped the courts!”

“You used his behavior to pull it off,” Smith continued. “You don’t get to do that with DeSantis. At least not based on what we know about him as of yet. That’s why I say, be careful what you wish for.”

Stephen A. broke down the hypothetical race between either Trump and President Joe Biden or between DeSantis and Biden.

“Trump is somebody that an 82-year-old Biden can beat,” Smith said. “DeSantis? I’m not saying definitively that Biden would lose, but let’s just say it wouldn’t look so good. He stands a far better chance, I’m talking about Biden, of remaining in office if Trump is his opponent. DeSantis, ladies and gentlemen, that’s another matter entirely.”

Listen above via Know Mercy With Stephen A. Smith podcast on Cadence13.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com