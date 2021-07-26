If they gave gold medals for Olympics celebrations, Australian swim coach Dean Boxall would be nearly impossible to beat.

20-year-old Australian simmer Ariarne Titmus made her stamp at the Summer Games Monday, when she chased down US star Katie Ledecky to win gold in the 400-meter freestyle. Titmus posted the second-fasted time in history during the thrilling race. But as incredible as her victory was, the reaction from her swim coach dominated social media.

Boxall passionately strutted around his perch at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, ripping his mask off in the mostly empty arena. The coach let out a scream, before pumping his fist and grabbing onto the glass partition like he was a cowboy latched onto a bull, thrusting his hips suggestively.

The US announcers struggled to contain their laughter while watching Boxall, comparing the swim coach to Mick Jagger and Doc Brown from Back to the Future. Social media similarly reacted with amusement, as Boxall quickly became a star on Twitter.

Spare a thought for the Japanese official in the background who’s read a 400-page Covid compliance manual that contained precisely no detail of how to deal with this

pic.twitter.com/2caZBscuzL — The Shovel (@TheShovel) July 26, 2021

My pup when I say we’re going to the dog park #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/M6Etamdwsk — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 26, 2021

Live look at Australian swim coach Dean Boxall pic.twitter.com/KNf1Frl88I — Michael Jett (@MichaelRyanJett) July 26, 2021

It feels like we’re going to need Matthew McConaughey to play Dean Boxall in some sort of movie — Tom Eschen (@TomEschenJr) July 26, 2021

I’ll have what Dean Boxall is having. pic.twitter.com/LlQoQ0cwWv — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) July 26, 2021

Even the farmers are getting on board with the #boxall memes. This one is 11/10. pic.twitter.com/yshroTSXNU — Jessica Hayes (@JessieMHayes) July 26, 2021

Watch above via NBC

