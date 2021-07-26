Swim Coach Becomes Instant Meme After Absolutely Losing His Mind Celebrating Epic Olympic Win

By Brandon Contes
 

If they gave gold medals for Olympics celebrations, Australian swim coach Dean Boxall would be nearly impossible to beat.

20-year-old Australian simmer Ariarne Titmus made her stamp at the Summer Games Monday, when she chased down US star Katie Ledecky to win gold in the 400-meter freestyle. Titmus posted the second-fasted time in history during the thrilling race. But as incredible as her victory was, the reaction from her swim coach dominated social media.

Boxall passionately strutted around his perch at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, ripping his mask off in the mostly empty arena. The coach let out a scream, before pumping his fist and grabbing onto the glass partition like he was a cowboy latched onto a bull, thrusting his hips suggestively.

The US announcers struggled to contain their laughter while watching Boxall, comparing the swim coach to Mick Jagger and Doc Brown from Back to the Future. Social media similarly reacted with amusement, as Boxall quickly became a star on Twitter.

