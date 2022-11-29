Team USA Beats Iran And Advances To Knockout Stage Round At 2022 FIFA World Cup

The United States men’s national team defeated Iran 1-0 to advance to the knockout stage round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

USMNT forward Christian Pulisic scored the match’s only goal in the 38th minute of the first half. Pulisic took a stiff knee to his nuts but continued to play the rest first half. When the start of the second half began, Pulisic was subbed off the pitch for Brenden Aaronson.

After nine minutes were added to stoppage time in the second half, defender Walker Zimmerman saved a ball that got passed goalie Matt Turner.

Turner held the Iranians off the board after many counterattacks with a shutout. This was Turner’s second game in a row with a clean sheet. He held England to no goals in Friday’s game as well.

The match came as tensions between the governments of the United States and Iran were incredibly high. Iran has experienced mass protests throughout the country after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl, was killed while she was in the custody of Iran’s morality police for improperly wearing her hijab.

The United States has expressed support for the protestors. US Soccer officials showed group B’s standings and removed the Islamic Republic badge from Iran’s flag. After 24 hours, the US Soccer officials returned the badge on the flag.

The Iranian government demanded that the USMNT be kicked out of the World Cup after the protest.

Watch above via Fox.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com