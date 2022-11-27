Iran Demands FIFA Kick US Out of the World Cup After USMNT Posted Altered Iranian Flag on Social Media to Support #MahsaAmini Protesters

Iran, which has been rocked by protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the regime’s morality police after they accused her of wearing “inappropriate” clothing, is extremely offended about a few temporarily-altered pixels on the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s social media accounts.

World Cup 2022 is currently taking place in Qatar amid numerous controversies including Qatari officials clashing with journalists and the deaths of thousands of migrant workers during construction of the tournament stadiums and hotels.

The U.S.’s next match is scheduled for Nov. 29 against Iran, and the team posted several images on their social media accounts, but with one tiny-yet-notable edit: the Islamic Republic emblem was removed from the Iranian flag for 24 hours, leaving the image with just green, white, and red stripes.

Multiple media outlets reported that the digital edit was done to show solidarity for the Iranians who were protesting Amini’s death and the regime’s oppression of women.

“We wanted to show our support for the women in Iran with our graphic for 24 hours,” the team told CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, confirming that they would revert the graphic back to its original state after that period of time.

US Soccer will restore the Islamic Republic emblem to Iran's flag after briefly removing it. “We wanted to show our support for the women in Iran with our graphic for 24 hours.” State-affiliated Tasnim reports the Iranian FF will ask FIFA to ban the #USMNT for 10 games. pic.twitter.com/nAqr2k3gqJ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 27, 2022

Last week, the Iranian soccer team refused to sing their own national anthem before their match with England, in their own expression of support for the protests.

A number of reporters noted that Iranians were posting messages on social media thanking the American team for showing solidarity with their people.

US Men's National Soccer Team's IG and Twitter accounts (@USMNT) have removed the Islamic Republic emblem from the Iran flag in anticipation of the #FIFAWorldCup USA versus Iran game on 11/29. (Iranians are posting thanks on IG)#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/9As8xuDyK9 — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) November 26, 2022

In a subtle show of support for the protests in Iran, the US men’s team remove the Islamic Republic’s emblem from Iran’s flag. Iranians I’ve spoken to are very grateful. @USMNT #MahsaAmini #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Idz6Hr07tV — Jonathan Harounoff (@JonathanHaroun1) November 26, 2022

As planned, the @USMNT Twitter account has now reverted back to the complete icon for the Iranian flag in their posts about Tuesday’s upcoming match, along with a similar post on Instagram.

Two days away. pic.twitter.com/iPz10sFNto — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 27, 2022

The restoration of the original flag graphic was insufficient for Iran, and Iranian state media agency Tasnim News called for the American team to be kicked out of the World Cup and suspended for ten games, according to CNN.

Tasnim News complained that the USMNT had violated a FIFA rule prohibiting “offend[ing] the dignity or integrity of a country, a person or a group of people” by “posting a distorted image of the flag of the Islamic Republic of #Iran on its official account.”

CNN world sport anchor Patrick Snell reported on the story on CNN Newsroom Sunday, telling anchor Jim Acosta that the upcoming match was “already very high profile” because it was a must-win game for the U.S. to avoid being eliminated from the World Cup, but it was not expected that the team would actually get kicked out of the tournament over the Iranian’s complaints about “image disruption.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com