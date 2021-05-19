‘The Most Selfish Dudes Going’: ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson, a Self-Admitted Diva in His Playing Days, Calls Out NFL QBs As the Real ‘Divas’

Quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson seem to be more frequently at odds with their franchise, changing the position’s narrative from leader to diva.

But according to former wide receiver and current ESPN Radio host Keyshawn Johnson, what we’re seeing is nothing new.

“Quarterbacks are some of the most selfish dudes there ever is in the National Football League at a position. But, you never hear about that because the narrative is set that they’re the leader,” Johnson said on ESPN Radio’s morning show.

“I’ve always said…they’re the most selfish dudes going, but it all depends on how YOU, the writer writes it. It’s YOU, you the writer, you write it a certain way so it shapes what that quarterback’s personality is,” Johnson continued, pointing to co-host Alan Hahn, a former New York beat writer.

During his 11-year NFL career, Johnson was often portrayed as a diva wide receiver. And he didn’t rely only on local sportswriters to paint that narrative. While he was on the New York Jets, Johnson wrote an autobiography titled Just Give Me the Damn Ball, a controversial book that recapped his rookie season in the NFL.

Johnson later admitted he was a diva while playing, remembering that he required two lockers to fit all of his stuff. “I am a diva, and I have no problem if you wanna call me a diva, call me a diva,” the former Super Bowl champion said.

But just because he was a diva personality with two lockers, doesn’t mean we should forget about quarterbacks and their tendency to be needy. Johnson said he played with quarterbacks who required multiple lockers, private flights, and bodyguards even though they didn’t actually need the protection.

“It’s just now in the media,” Johnson said in terms of why it seems like we’re seeing more quarterbacks have gripes with their teams today. “When quarterbacks ask for contracts, they got them. They were [the] highest-paid dudes on the team. ‘Hey, I need to get paid.’ They never argued with them. They never did anything, they just take care of it.”

Quarterback remains the most important position in all of sports, and there aren’t enough good ones to go around. Supply and demand will keep allowing quarterbacks to get away with more than wide receivers or other positions.

