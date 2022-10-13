Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder believes he has dirt on other NFL owners as well as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Commanders have been under the microscope after a 2020 Washington Post report discovered the toxic work environment that took place under Snyder.

ESPN reported Snyder has dirt on other owners, coaches, executives, and even his own employees. He has learned of this information from having ownership of the Commanders for 23 years and through private investigator firms, according to an associate of Snyder’s.

Snyder has told an associate that he has enough information and secrets that he could “blow up” other owners and Goodell.

“They can’t fuck with me,” Snyder has reportedly told a close associate.

Snyder has told associates close to him he refuses to lose his organization without a fight, and if he did he would bring other owners down with him.

“The NFL is a mafia,” Snyder said to an associate. “All owners hate each other.”

One unnamed owner shot down those remarks.

“That’s not true,” the owner said to ESPN. “All the owners hate Dan.”

The NFL owners are due to meet in New York City next Tuesday. Owners and league officials have told ESPN they would like to see Snyder removed from his ownership of the Commanders.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press has reported that a vote on Snyder’s ownership will not take place next week.

I’m told there is no plan to vote on Dan Snyder’s status as owner of the Washington #Commanders at next week’s owners’ meetings in New York. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) October 13, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com