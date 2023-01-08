‘THIS IS STORYBOOK!’ Watch the Buffalo Bills Score Improbable Touchdown On Very First Play After Damar Hamlin Injury

The crowd in Orchard Park, NY went wild as the Buffalo Bills improbably scored a touchdown on their very first play Sunday — in their return to action after safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field in the team’s previous game.

In what CBS announcer Jim Nantz referred to as a “storybook” moment, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards to put the Bills up 7-0 over the New England Patriots.

The fans at Highmark Stadium went absolutely berserk — as Hines jumped into the crowd to celebrate and was mobbed by his teammates.

“THIS IS STORYBOOK!” Nantz said on the broadcast.

“I just can’t believe what just happened!” added Nantz’s partner, Tony Romo.

Making the moment even more special, Damar Hamlin himself was watching. He tweeted a photo of himself just prior to kickoff, indicating that he was about to watch.

Hamlin then reacted to the unfathomable play in a pair of follow-up tweets:

OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!! — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Watch above, via CBS.

