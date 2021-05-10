It’s Tebow Time in the NFL, again. After nearly a decade away from the sport, Tim Tebow is reportedly making a position change and signing a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars to play tight end.

On April 29, the day of the NFL Draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tebow was working out with the Jaguars at tight end. Less than two weeks later, what seemed like a longshot is now coming to fruition.

Tebow will reunite with his former college coach Urban Meyer in Jacksonville. Paired together at the University of Florida, Tebow and Meyer enjoyed immense success, building legendary reputations at Gainesville, FL, which is located just 60 miles from Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are set at quarterback after drafting Trevor Lawrence. But if Lawrence struggles as a rookie, it won’t be long before Tebow’s fanatical fanbase calls for their hero to take some snaps under center. Tebow has not played in an NFL game since 2012 with the New York Jets. Despite many analysts calling for the physical specimen to give tight-end a try, it’s taken nearly a decade for the now 33-year-old Tebow to listen.

Tebow’s one-year contract was reported by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It’s interesting to see Schefter and The Worldwide Leader get scooped by NFL Network considering Tebow has been an ESPN contributor since 2014.

No word on how Tebow’s pending contract with the Jaguars will impact his ESPN status. So far, the Disney owned sports network has been lenient in allowing Tebow to explore outside ventures while continuing to work for ESPN. But after letting him play minor league baseball for three seasons while covering college football for the SEC Network, ESPN might have to consider moving on from the broadcaster if he’s serious about an NFL return.

