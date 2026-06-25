WATCH: Scotland Coach Storms Out of BBC Interview After Crushing World Cup Defeat

Scotland coach Steve Clarke walked out of a live BBC interview after just 23 seconds on Wednesday night following his team’s bruising 3-0 World Cup defeat to Brazil, with the result leaving their hopes of reaching the next stage of the competition hanging by a thread.

Clarke appeared visibly shaken as he faced BBC sports journalist Eilidh Barbour after Scotland were undone in Miami by two goals from Brazilian striker Vinicius Junior and another from Matheus Cunha.

Poor interview from Steve Clarke pic.twitter.com/ejYm4Wuv1B — Daniel Hussey (@DanielHussey2) June 25, 2026

The defeat dropped Scotland to third place in Group C. Their fate is now dependent on results elsewhere, as they chase a first appearance in the World Cup knockout rounds.

Asked for his immediate assessment after the game ended, Clarke offered little.

“We made it difficult for ourselves, that’s it,” he said.

Barbour pressed the Scotland boss on whether it was particularly frustrating that Brazil had not needed to work especially hard for their goals.

Clarke agreed, blaming his own side: “We gave them the goals, we gave them the game they wanted. Disappointing.”

The journalist then pressed the disappointed coach on Scotland’s uncertain path forward, a question which seemed to tip him over the edge.

“I don’t even want to think about that. Sorry, I don’t even think about that,” he said, as he walked away.

The clip soon went viral, with Scotland fans berating the coach’s despairing take and for abandoning the interview.

Clarke later returned for a longer interview with Barbour, conceding that Brazil’s “quality” had ultimately shown but praising Scotland’s effort in difficult conditions.

“Let’s be honest, the best team won,” he said. “Unbelievable, the shift the players put in, in that humidity, outstanding. We have to be better, if we want to compete at this level.”

Scotland had entered the match needing a win after their earlier setback but a defensive gaffe gave Brazil the opening lead they needed and later capitalized on.

“For sure, I think we’re going home,” he said, offering little hope.

Watch above via BBC.

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