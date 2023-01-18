Top University of Florida QB Recruit Asks For Release From National Letter of Intent After $13 Million NIL Deal Falls Through, Per Report

The University of Florida’s top quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has reportedly asked for a release from the university after his $13 million name, image, and likeness deal fell through.

In November, Rashada de-committed from the University of Miami and planned to attend the University of Florida. On December 21st, he signed his National Letter of Intent to enroll in Gainesville and join the Gators’ football program. According to the Associated Press, Rashada was set to get a four-year $13 million name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with the Gator Collective.

On their website, The Gator Collective describes themselves as:

With your commitment to the Gator Collective, you are opening the door for your favorite athletes to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness in a wide variety of ways. We proudly represent 150+ different athletes across nine different sports, and thanks to your help, we are able to provide them with the following opportunities to expand their brands.

Their mission statement reads:

To provide fans with exclusive access to, and experiences with, their favorite Gator athlete. By providing these experiences, it allows the Gator Collective to compensate athletes for their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

The Associated Press reported that the financial backing for Rashada fell through, and the Gator Collective axed the deal for the quarterback.

Rashada‘s representatives could sue the Gator Collective and even the University of Florida’s athletic department.

He did not enroll at UF for the spring semester and returned home to San Francisco instead. Rashada is the second-ranked quarterback on ESPN’s prospect list, and he was the 27th overall ranked high school prospect. 24/7Sports has him rated as a five-star recruit.

Florida lost their starting quarterback Anthony Richardson after he declared for the NFL draft at the end of the 2022 season and released backup quarterback Jalen Kitna after he was arrested on child pornography charges.

