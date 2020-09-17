President Donald Trump is a member at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York, where the U.S. Open is being contested this week. It’s a notoriously tough layout — but Trump is claiming he routinely scores well enough that he probably should have entered the tournament.

Appearing on Fox Sports Radio Thursday morning, the president was asked by host Clay Travis what his best score has been on the supremely difficult track.

“Low 70s, quite a bit,” Trump replied. “I’ve been a member there a long time. I could do pretty well.”

Par at Winged Foot is 70. Geoff Ogilvy, who won the U.S. Open the last time it was played at Winged Foot in 2006, shot rounds of 71, 70, 72, and 72 en route to his victory at +5. The winning score is predicted to be similar in this year’s championships. So four rounds in the low 70s would make Trump a contender to win the tournament.

To be clear, Trump did not make the claim that he could shoot in the low 70s this week. There’s a big difference between the way a course is set up for its members, and the way it’s set up for a U.S. Open. The rough is longer, the greens are faster, and overall, the conditions are much, much tougher.

But still, it’s widely documented that Trump is prone to exaggerating his prowess on the links. He claims to be a 2.8 handicap — meaning he averages 2.8 strokes over par per round. (He could attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open if his handicap were 1.4.) But veteran sportswriter Rick Reilly, who wrote a book about Trump’s golfing, doesn’t buy it.

“If Trump is a 2.8, Queen Elizabeth is a pole vaulter,” Reilly wrote.

Reilly, in his book, chronicled numerous incidents of Trump cheating on the links.

“He cheats like a mafia accountant,” Reilly said on CNN. “He cheats crazy. He cheats whether you’re watching or not. He cheats whether you like it or not.”

All of that to say, Trump’s claims of shooting in the “low 70s” at one of the toughest golf courses on the planet should be taken with a grain of salt.

