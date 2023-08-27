Former President Donald Trump has told many tall tales about his golf game in the past. But even by the former president’s standards, his latest claim about his golf prowess strains credulity.

In a post to Truth Social on Saturday, Trump claimed he won the Senior Club Championship at his Bedminster, NJ course with a remarkable score of 67 — five strokes under par.

“I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67,” Trump wrote.

Two weeks ago, the very same course hosted a tournament put on by Saudi-backed LIV Golf — an event which featured many of the best players in the world. Trump’s claimed score of 67 was better than all but one of the 48 players in the final round of that tournament. Legendary 6-time major champion Phil Mickelson shot 75 that day — 8 strokes worse than the score Trump says he posted on the very same layout.

Granted, it is likely that the seniors at the club championship were not playing from the same tees as the pros two weeks earlier. It is also likely that the rough was cut shorter, and there were other changes made to the course to make it somewhat less difficult for the everyday players.

Nonetheless, the claim that the former president shot 67 on this notoriously difficult course is utterly astonishing. Trump himself seemed to realize it was a tough sell.

“Some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky,” Trump wrote. “Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don’t. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete – I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!”

The former president, in a subsequent post, even gave out the phone number of the head pro at the course — in an apparent attempt to put forth someone who could vouch for Trump’s score.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com