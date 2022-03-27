A political candidate from South Carolina claims former President Donald Trump made a hole-in-one during a round of golf Saturday in Florida.

According to a tweet from Tim Swain, a Palmetto State Republican who recently abandoned a primary challenge to Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the former president made an ace during his round on Saturday.

🚨TRUMP JUST MADE A HOLE-IN-ONE! pic.twitter.com/89lrgsGkjT — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) March 26, 2022

The photo appears to show the 7th hole of Trump’s course in West Palm Beach, which was corroborated by a Daily Mail reporter.

Also pictured, along with Trump and Swain, is golf hall-of-famer Ernie Els — a four-time major champion. Els, like everyone in the photo except Trump, put up one finger, seeming to indicate that a hole-in-one was made. Trump, for his part, was holding up the golf ball.

Trump has a longtime reputation as a cheater on the links. In a 2019 book, veteran sports writer Rick Reilly reported that the former president regularly kicked his ball out of the rough, took gimmes from unfathomably long distances, and even rushed to switch balls when his playing competitors were in a better position than he was.

He also, however, has previously made a verified hole-in-one. In 1993, at the 12th hole of the famed Pebble Beach Golf links, Trump made an ace which was witnessed by hundreds of people in person.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com