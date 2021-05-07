Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are set to fight on June 6 in Miami. But it was his younger brother Jake Paul who caused tempers to flare at their pre-fight press conference Thursday afternoon.

Jake taunted and trolled Mayweather throughout the day, untying the former professional boxer’s shoe and snatching his hat, eventually causing a brawl. Brendan Tobin of Miami’s 790 The Ticket had a front row seat for the Mayweather-Paul bout.

Logan Paul has since insisted the fight was real, telling TMZ “I wish it was staged, that sh*t is not funny.” Still, most of Twitter remains skeptical, calling the dust up “staged.” As a former full-time hat wearer, I admit, few things were more annoying than someone snatching the cap off my head.

But Mayweather’s bodyguards could have easily kept Paul away from the prized fighter, making it hard to believe the wasn’t anything more than theatrics to hype the June 6 bout.

Indeed, fight fans on Twitter weren’t convinced:

No ONE is gonna tell me this shit isn’t staged. NOT A SOUL https://t.co/bOwL8FUSS6 — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) May 6, 2021

if you think this isn’t staged to get them more bread for their fight, please reassess yourself. I’m still gon watch though 😂😭😂 https://t.co/EHXFcJNtrZ — Ronnie Stanley (@megatronnie) May 6, 2021

To anyone saying the Paul vs Mayweather showdown today looked ‘WWE’ staged. Give me a break. Our staged stuff is entertaining! pic.twitter.com/QsDEsIamOA — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) May 6, 2021

Can’t believe people are really buying into the fake Paul/Mayweather fight. Yall some suckers fam… pic.twitter.com/PhtrirXMe9 — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿 (@ZacOnTheMic) May 6, 2021

Floyd and Logan acting? — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 6, 2021

This is 100% staged 😂 ain’t no way Jake Paul taking his hat and saying “gotcha hat” like a damn 5th grader got Floyd reacting like that when Conor literally did this to him lmaooo https://t.co/UD1BJTYxtl pic.twitter.com/jAblPC45mv — Play Samanic More Minutes (31-34) (@DynastySpurs) May 6, 2021

You all realize the @FloydMayweather / @jakepaul altercation was staged, right? Nobody has sold a fight like Mayweather (and now the Pauls) since Ali. — Gyasi Ross (@BigIndianGyasi) May 6, 2021

If someone gets mad at those guys for doing childish troll shit that's on them. Floyd signed to box one of them so he had to know this stuff was coming. Gotta be fake https://t.co/jAO10srvFD — David Michaud (@bulldawg_170) May 6, 2021

