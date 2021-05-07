comScore Twitter Believes Floyd Mayweather Jake Paul Fight Was Staged

Twitter Calls BS on Explosive Presser Clash Between Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul: ‘100% Staged’

By Brandon ContesMay 7th, 2021, 10:31 am

Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are set to fight on June 6 in Miami. But it was his younger brother Jake Paul who caused tempers to flare at their pre-fight press conference Thursday afternoon.

Jake taunted and trolled Mayweather throughout the day, untying the former professional boxer’s shoe and snatching his hat, eventually causing a brawl. Brendan Tobin of Miami’s 790 The Ticket had a front row seat for the Mayweather-Paul bout.

Logan Paul has since insisted the fight was real, telling TMZ “I wish it was staged, that sh*t is not funny.” Still, most of Twitter remains skeptical, calling the dust up “staged.” As a former full-time hat wearer, I admit, few things were more annoying than someone snatching the cap off my head.

But Mayweather’s bodyguards could have easily kept Paul away from the prized fighter, making it hard to believe the wasn’t anything more than theatrics to hype the June 6 bout.

Indeed, fight fans on Twitter weren’t convinced:

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: