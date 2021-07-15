Twitter Outraged After Hearing ‘Despicable’ Dispatcher Handle Richard Sherman 911 Call: ‘Could Have Gotten’ Him ‘Murdered’

By Brandon Contes
Jul 15th, 2021
 

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NFL star Richard Sherman was jailed Wednesday morning on charges of burglary domestic violence and malicious mischief in King County, WA. The arrest followed an incident that reportedly took place at his home, where the veteran cornerback was intoxicated and threatened to kill himself.

Audio of a 911 call from Sherman’s wife was released Wednesday by Seattle’s KIRO, and it’s disturbing.

“I need officers to my house now. My husband is drunk and belligerent and threatened to kill himself,” the caller says, later identifying herself as Richard Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss.

The dispatcher immediately and repeatedly told her to “STOP,” through an annoyed tone. After asking if there are any weapons, Moss attempted to answer, but was quickly interrupted by the dispatcher again.

“You didn’t let me finish. You need to stop interrupting me,” the dispatcher said.

Moss stated Sherman was being aggressive, wrestled with her uncles, made suicidal threats and expressed plans to fight the police if they arrive.

“Trying to fight somebody and actually being physical is two different things,” the dispatcher said, pressing Moss for more details.

“Richard, please stop!” Moss can be heard repeatedly yelling at Sherman as he tried to get in a car and leave the house. “Ma’am, this is a f—king emergency, I need officers here now,” Moss added.

“I am handling this. You need to stop telling me that,” the dispatcher said.

Sherman was ultimately arrested and received a minor ankle laceration from the K-9 unit. He was denied bail after being booked into Seattle Correctional Facility. While everyone hopes Sherman is able to get the help he needs, social media was deeply outraged by the dispatcher handling the 911 call.

