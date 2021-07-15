Twitter Outraged After Hearing ‘Despicable’ Dispatcher Handle Richard Sherman 911 Call: ‘Could Have Gotten’ Him ‘Murdered’

NFL star Richard Sherman was jailed Wednesday morning on charges of burglary domestic violence and malicious mischief in King County, WA. The arrest followed an incident that reportedly took place at his home, where the veteran cornerback was intoxicated and threatened to kill himself.

Audio of a 911 call from Sherman’s wife was released Wednesday by Seattle’s KIRO, and it’s disturbing.

KIRO in Seattle has just aired the Richard Sherman 911 call. pic.twitter.com/adlBo0i2Z6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 14, 2021

“I need officers to my house now. My husband is drunk and belligerent and threatened to kill himself,” the caller says, later identifying herself as Richard Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss.

The dispatcher immediately and repeatedly told her to “STOP,” through an annoyed tone. After asking if there are any weapons, Moss attempted to answer, but was quickly interrupted by the dispatcher again.

“You didn’t let me finish. You need to stop interrupting me,” the dispatcher said.

Moss stated Sherman was being aggressive, wrestled with her uncles, made suicidal threats and expressed plans to fight the police if they arrive.

“Trying to fight somebody and actually being physical is two different things,” the dispatcher said, pressing Moss for more details.

“Richard, please stop!” Moss can be heard repeatedly yelling at Sherman as he tried to get in a car and leave the house. “Ma’am, this is a f—king emergency, I need officers here now,” Moss added.

“I am handling this. You need to stop telling me that,” the dispatcher said.

Sherman was ultimately arrested and received a minor ankle laceration from the K-9 unit. He was denied bail after being booked into Seattle Correctional Facility. While everyone hopes Sherman is able to get the help he needs, social media was deeply outraged by the dispatcher handling the 911 call.

This 911 operator on the Richard Sherman’s wife call is despicable.

Lack of empathy.

Rude.

Not re-assuring.

Scolding the woman when she was scared out of her mind.

If you are that miserable get a job where you don’t interact with the public in a dire situation. https://t.co/NIix3PatXa — steakshapiro (@steakshapiro) July 15, 2021

I know being a 911 dispatcher is a tough job but this lady was god awful to Sherman’s wife and should be fired. She could have gotten Sherman murdered https://t.co/C1ZdZV4ppx — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) July 14, 2021

I feel really bad for his wife it’s a horrible situation and the dispatcher isn’t making it any easier☮️ — Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) July 15, 2021

Jesus. Forget Richard Sherman. Can we charge this asshole dispatcher with something? https://t.co/JwKVuYX3SZ — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) July 14, 2021

The 911 dispatcher in that Richard Sherman call had zero clue how to effectively do her job. Quit being a complete asshole to the obviously frantic person on the other end and send them some goddam help — 𝗝𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝗿𝘆 (@IamJClary) July 14, 2021

My god this dispatcher from Seattle on this 911 call. She may have sone problems coming — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) July 15, 2021

I don’t like calling for people’s jobs but this dispatcher should never work in that role again, at least not before undergoing some intense training https://t.co/shiEM6WMMO — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) July 15, 2021

can’t get past the 911 operator being this inhuman https://t.co/8aGAH3b5f7 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 14, 2021

Only thing I’m comfortable saying at the moment is the 911 operator needs additional training. Lord. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 14, 2021

