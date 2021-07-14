NFL star cornerback Richard Sherman was jailed for domestic violence burglary early Wednesday morning in King County, WA.

According to King County records, Sherman was booked into Seattle Correctional Facility at 6:08am and denied bail while the incident is being investigated as a possible felony. Other details have not been reported. Multiple reporters broke the news Wednesday morning.

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

News: King County public records show that Richard Sherman has been booked for “Burglary Domestic Violence.” The “INV” means it’s being investigated as a felony. pic.twitter.com/kz5qZp051S — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) July 14, 2021

The 33-year-old cornerback is currently without an NFL team after spending the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to his Bay Area stint, Sherman established himself as an elite defensive back with the Seattle Seahawks, where he notched five Pro-Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl ring. Before his arrest, recent reports linked Sherman and the Seahawks in a possible reunion.

