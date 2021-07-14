JUST IN: NFL Star Richard Sherman Jailed and Denied Bail for Domestic Violence Burglary

By Brandon Contes Jul 14th, 2021, 12:00 pm
 

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NFL star cornerback Richard Sherman was jailed for domestic violence burglary early Wednesday morning in King County, WA.

According to King County records, Sherman was booked into Seattle Correctional Facility at 6:08am and denied bail while the incident is being investigated as a possible felony. Other details have not been reported. Multiple reporters broke the news Wednesday morning.

The 33-year-old cornerback is currently without an NFL team after spending the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to his Bay Area stint, Sherman established himself as an elite defensive back with the Seattle Seahawks, where he notched five Pro-Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl ring. Before his arrest, recent reports linked Sherman and the Seahawks in a possible reunion.

