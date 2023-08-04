Twitter Torn Over NFL Player’s National Anthem Rendition Sung in Tribute to Fallen Former Teammate

Former NFL star DeMarcus Ware left Twitter split over his vocal performance Thursday night.

Ware — a 2023 inductee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame — sang the national anthem ahead of the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee DeMarcus Ware sings the National Anthem ahead of kickoff! pic.twitter.com/rP5XXNxXr1 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 4, 2023

Initially, people were less than impressed.

He really thought he was singing 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/gbcSc5LNJo — Trell Deano 🤘 (@TrellDean) August 4, 2023

Is this a Saturday Night Live Skit? 😂 https://t.co/Kf1YYSdAui — Bryan Cooper (@xtcoop) August 4, 2023

I’m a die hard cowboys fan but damn D Ware singing is not your thing 🤦🏾. https://t.co/LN5iFD9m9Z — Michael Grayson (@mgeezy1919) August 4, 2023

I’ve been cracking up for the last 10 minutes. Bless his heart. https://t.co/RUad5IjOlM — You’re not too much for me (@3EmmysForMo) August 4, 2023

Not long after, however, it was revealed that Ware sang the anthem as a tribute to his former teammate Demaryius Thomas. Thomas was found dead in his home in December 2021. He was 33.

“This is actually the reason why I ended up doing it,” Ware said during an interview. “It’s because me and Demaryius, we would be on the sidelines singing the national anthem. He’s not here right now, and I knew he was gonna be there with me out there when I was singing.”

The jokes then turned to praise for Ware’s courage to sing with millions watching to honor his friend.

DeMarcus Ware really is a first class human being. https://t.co/MzHeAtumPO — Hemken.Nathan. (@nastynate_v2) August 4, 2023

This was simply beautiful.

Max respect to Mr. Ware🤜🤛 https://t.co/l9uw8qnmlR — TLM (@tamlynne12) August 4, 2023

I thought it was little odd that he sang the anthem but it makes complete sense now. Much respect to him because that’s not easy to do AT ALL https://t.co/lAOrNjl06q — TGO™️ (@Famous_1_Day) August 4, 2023

