Twitter Torn Over NFL Player’s National Anthem Rendition Sung in Tribute to Fallen Former Teammate

By Ahmad AustinAug 4th, 2023, 11:41 am
 
DeMarcus Ware sings the national anthem

NBC

Former NFL star DeMarcus Ware left Twitter split over his vocal performance Thursday night.

Ware — a 2023 inductee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame — sang the national anthem ahead of the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

Initially, people were less than impressed.

Not long after, however, it was revealed that Ware sang the anthem as a tribute to his former teammate Demaryius Thomas. Thomas was found dead in his home in December 2021. He was 33.

“This is actually the reason why I ended up doing it,” Ware said during an interview. “It’s because me and Demaryius, we would be on the sidelines singing the national anthem. He’s not here right now, and I knew he was gonna be there with me out there when I was singing.”

The jokes then turned to praise for Ware’s courage to sing with millions watching to honor his friend.

