Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill explained why he chose to be traded to south Florida from the Kansas City Chiefs, rather than the New York Jets.

The Dolphins will face their AFC East rival Jets this Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the first game between the two organizations since both teams tried to land the star wide receiver in a trade. Hill had his choice of which organization he wanted to get traded to and he picked the Dolphins. Hill signed a four-year extension worth up to $120 million.

Hill met with the media and was asked how close he was to a trade that would have sent him to New York instead of Miami. He cited a very practical reason for opting for the latter destination.

“It was very close to happening,” Hill said. “But those state taxes.”

Indeed, Florida does not have state income taxes. And Hill was very conscious of the bottom line, among other factors, in making his choice.

“I realized I had to make a grown up decision,” Hill added. “Here I am in a great city of Miami, great weather, great people, well beautiful people, I feel like. So here I am.”

The trade and signing has paid off big for Miami. Four weeks into the NFL season, Hill leads the league in receiving yards with 477, 71 yards more than the second place wideout.

