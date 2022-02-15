US Medalist Adam Rippon Blasts Russian Olympic Committee as ‘Dirty Cheaters’ Amid Doping Scandal

Between human rights issues in China and doping scandals for Russia, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has been marred by scandals, and US medalist Adam Rippon is speaking out.

Last week, it was reported 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance on Dec. 25. Despite the infraction, the Court of Arbitration for Sports is allowing Valieva to keep competing for the Russian Olympic Committee at the Winter Games.

Athletes from Russia currently compete under the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) flag because the country received a two-year ban from the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2019 for its state-sponsored doping program.

“Dirty cheaters, and we are accommodating them,” Rippon said of the Valieva scandal in an interview with Time magazine. “I don’t know how the Olympics recovers from this.”

Rippon helped Team USA win a bronze medal in the men’s figure skating team event during the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang. He retired from competition later that year, but currently coaches American skater Mariah Bell.

“They shouldn’t be here at the Olympic Games,” he added of Russia. “They’re clowns.”

Valieva reportedly tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The 15-year-old skater competed in the women’s short program on Tuesday and finished first in the qualifying round with a score of 82.16.

Because of the controversy surrounding Valieva’s eligibility to compete, the International Olympic Committee decided no medal ceremony will be held for any event that she wins.

“What this says is that the team around her are child abusers,” Rippon ranted of Russia. “The only thing they care about is performance and not the health and well-being of their athletes. They are a factory that pumps out children who can compete, up to a certain point. It doesn’t feel like the coaches involved in the ladies’ program are coaches at all, but dog trainers; they’re running a circus.”

Russia is just the latest country to feel the wrath of Rippon during the 2022 Winter Games. Rippon, who is in Beijing for the Olympics, also blasted China’s human rights violations and the IOC for allowing them to host the Games.

“In light of all of the human rights violations in China, it does make you question why were they still allowed to host these Games?” Rippon said earlier this month.

