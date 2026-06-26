Fox’s Mark Levin Blown Away by Dem Standing in Way of Trump Potentially Helping Russia

Fox News’ Mark Levin marveled at a Wall Street Journal report on Friday about a top Democrat blocking an arms sale to Turkey over concerns about Russia getting access to the technology.

Levin, a prominent GOP national security hawk, shared the report on X and wrote, “Did you ever think you’d read anything like this?” Levin appeared to be highlighting what he sees as the shock dynamic of a Democrat trying to stop an arms sale to an Islamic state, which could end up benefiting Russia and harming Israel.

Did you ever think you’d read anything like this? https://t.co/dQLia43JEy — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 26, 2026

The report from Jared Malsin and Robbie Gramer is titled, “A Turkish Arms Sale Leads to a Face-Off Between Trump and Congress.” The Journal explains that the Trump administration is likely to push to “override” Rep. Gregory Meeks’s (D-NY) hold on the sale of $750 million worth of jet engines to Turkey over concerns that Turkey uses Russia’s S-400 air defense system.

Concerns over Turkey giving Russia access to sensitive U.S. military equipment and operational information have long dogged U.S.-Turkey relations and resulted in Turkey being kicked out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program during the first Trump administration.

Levin later offered a wider geopolitical analysis on social media, calling President Donald Trump’s recent Iran deal and actions toward Israel “one of the most shocking flips in military and diplomatic history.”

“PERSPECTIVE,” Levin wrote on X, adding, “Not only haven’t we armed the Iranian people, we’re actually strengthening the regime internally with hundreds of billions of dollars and other huge concessions making it virtually impossible to be overthrown from within or collapse from our previous crushing military offensive and economic blockade. We don’t even mention the Iranian people anymore.” He continued:

We’re also legitimizing the Iranian regime not just in the region but internationally through diplomacy generally, as well as direct diplomacy with the regime, and now direct military-to-military contacts with the IRGC, the equivalent of the Nazi SS, which we treat as a breakthrough. At the same time, we’re isolating our ally Israel, who valiantly fought by our side when we launched this war just a few months ago, undermining its defenses including via protections for Hezbollah, F-35s planned for Turkey, and hundreds of billions for Iran, as well as publicly ridiculing its Churchillian prime minister in the lead up to its election, which is intended to defeat him, while praising the genocidal Iranian regime and surrounding Islamist regimes, in one of the most shocking flips in military and diplomatic history.

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