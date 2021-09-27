Video Shows Disturbing Brawl at KC Chiefs Game as One Fan Brutally Cold Cocks Another Who He’d Already Knocked Out

People are eagerly packing NFL stadiums again, where the alcohol is flowing and fans are brawling.

In recent months, it’s becoming a weekly, if not daily occurrence to see fans break out in a melee at stadiums. The latest example featured fans in Kansas City, who watched their Chiefs fall to 1-2 on the season after losing to the San Diego Chargers.

Most Chiefs fans probably didn’t expect the Chiefs to lose more than twice all season, let alone dropping two games in three weeks. But frustration is no excuse for the violent brawl that unleashed after the game.

Chiefs fan gets knocked out and punched repeatedly while unconscious. pic.twitter.com/4QwZTx2797 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 27, 2021

In the lower level of Arrowhead Stadium, fans of the last-place Chiefs began assaulting each other with vicious physical attacks.

In the up-close video angle, a stadium vendor appears oddly unfazed by the skirmish, continuing to go about his business as fans toss vicious fists around him. Near the end of the video, at least one person appeared to get knocked out, while another used it as an opportunity to brutally cold-cock him, repeatedly punching the unconscious fan.

From the secondary video angle of the fight, it wasn’t until after the unconscious fan was knocked out that security casually walked over and started to separate the melee. As frequent as these fights are, it’s surprising to see how long it takes team personnel to arrive. But if the preseason and first few weeks of the regular season are any indication of what’s to come, NFL stadiums should expect to see more of these next week, the week after, and so on.

