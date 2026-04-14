‘Thought He Was Untouchable’: Swalwell Accusers Speak Out in First Interview as a Another Woman Will Reportedly Come Forward

Two women who accuse Eric Swalwell of sexual misconduct say they chose to come forward as the former congressman’s gubernatorial bid ramped up because the idea he “could potentially harm even more women” made them feel “sick.”

Swalwell, a seven-term Democratic lawmaker, abruptly resigned from Congress and abandoned his bid for California governor this week after the accusations by four accusers were published in the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday.

The allegations included claims of sexual assault, rape, and sending explicit messages.

Speaking to CBS News in their first sit-down interview since the allegations were published, Ally Sammarco and Annika Albrecht detailed their experiences with Swalwell, alleging that what had begun with “platonic” online messaging and offers of mentorship quickly became “more and more explicit.”

“He thought he was untouchable,” Sammarco said. “He acted with total impunity. He never thought that the consequences of his actions would follow him.”

The pair said they had been “shocked” by the number of other women who reached out over the weekend, after they had come forward, each with their own stories about the lawmaker.

The interview comes amid reports that another woman is preparing to come forward at a press conference on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California, according to Fox News reporter Max Gorden.

A new Eric Swalwell accuser will appear at a press conference in Beverly Hills tomorrow with her attorneys — Max Gorden (@Max_Gorden) April 13, 2026

Sammarco reflected on having come forward: “I think we just prevented another 30 to 40 years potentially of him harming people if he were to stay in Congress. Yeah. So in that sense, I think we have served justice for his future victims that won’t exist anymore.”

Swalwell, meanwhile, has denied the allegations but acknowledged past “mistakes in judgment,” saying in a statement: “I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past.”

“I will fight the serious false allegation made against me,” he added. “However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make,” he said.

Watch above via CBS News.

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