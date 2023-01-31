A 22-year-old Virginia assistant girls’ junior varsity coach was caught impersonating and playing as an absent 13-year-old player on the team and absolutely dominating during a high school basketball game.

The story was brought to light on Monday evening by sports reporter Craig Loper II of WAVY News in Hampton Roads, Virginia, after he was contacted by a parent on the team about the foul play.

Arlisha Bokins was an assistant coach for Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, and she decided to pose as a team player who could not attend the game on Friday, January 21st. Loper had an over-the-phone interview with the father whose daughter was impersonated by Bokins.

“Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things,” the father said. “So I was just shocked. I just needed an apology because I haven’t yet received one from the overseer of the program or nothing. He just came out and told us the stipulations of what was going to happen, but there was no apology issued personally to us, even in his presence.”

The video played by Loper and WAVY News showed Bokins absolutely dominating the game with blocked shots and easy buckets made. She even celebrated some of her baskets right in the faces of the opposing team.

Churchland High School officials have launched an investigation into the situation. Loper reported that the head coach of the varsity team, the head coach of the junior varsity team, and Bokins were all fired after the case came to light.

Sources told WAVY News that the disgraced former varsity coach was “encouraging the behavior” throughout the game.

The players, coaches, and parents all agreed to end the season early after the scandal.

This story draws similarities to the controversy around the Little League World Series in 2001. 15-year-old Danny Almonte pitched for the “baby bombers” of the Bronx in a tournament played by 12-year-olds. The team came in third in the tournament but was disqualified after an investigation into Almonte’s age proved he was three years older than his opponents.

Watch above via WAVY News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com