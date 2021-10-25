WATCH: Bucs Fan Goes Absolutely BONKERS While Filming the Moment He Nabbed Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy went to Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears knowing there was a good chance Tom Brady would throw his 600th career touchdown pass, but there was absolutely no way he expected the ball to end up in his hands.

With Tampa in the red zone and Brady having already tossed career touchdown pass number 599, Kennedy started to video what he hoped would be a historic moment. Not only did Kennedy catch Brady making history, but the fan also recorded an incredible first-person vantage point of catching the milestone football.

Brady threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter to get number 600, helping the Bucs to an early 21-0 lead. Only four quarterbacks have tossed 500 touchdowns in their career, Brady became the first to reach the 600 milestone and he did so by throwing to wide receiver Mike Evans.

Seemingly unaware of the milestone, Evans politely tossed the ball into the crowd, giving Kennedy a HUGE souvenir. After Bucs personnel realized Evans’ well-intentioned gaffe, they negotiated with Kennedy to get the ball back for Brady.

Kennedy reportedly settled on a signed jersey and other team gear. But sports memorabilia experts have estimated the football could be worth $500,000, maybe even up to $1 million if it were to be auctioned. Oops.

The fan could have pushed a tough bargain, but he just seemed thrilled to be part of the historic football moment. And maybe his desire to see Brady get his ball back without any demands can still be commended with a set of season tickets.

