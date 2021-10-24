OOPS Moment: Buccaneers Negotiate With Fan After Accidentally Giving Away Tom Brady’s History-Making Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his 600th career touchdown pass on Sunday, becoming the first NFL player to reach that milestone. But the moment was quickly derailed after another player gave away the history-making ball.

Wide receiver Mike Evans apparently did not know about the significance of the ball, and generously handed it to a fan in the stands.

When he realized what he had done, Evans was mortified. See his reaction below.

Mike Evans' reaction after realizing he gave away Tom Brady's 600th TD ball 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0LSuLYjnvR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021

Fortunately, the fan was reasonable and agreed to return the football in exchange for a signed jersey and another — less historically significant — ball, Insider reported.

The Bucs had to negotiate to get Brady’s 600th TD ball back from a fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/31WAjBJVfU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021

In a post-game interview, Brady laughed about Evans’ well-intentioned error and made clear that there was no harm, no foul.

“He was like: ‘Man, sorry, do you want that back?’” “And I said: ‘I think they’re probably going to get it anyways.’” Tom Brady discusses Mike Evans accidentally giving away his 600 TD pass ball with @tracywolfson after the @Buccaneers win 😂 pic.twitter.com/tvVxmz9KFK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021

“It was pretty fun, he was like ‘man sorry, do you want it back?'” Brady said. “And I said ‘I think they’re probably going to get it anyway, but you’re good.'”

“Mike does so many great things in the community and with his foundation, but then he gives back,” Brady continued. “Every time he scores, he gives a touchdown ball away. So it’s all good. As long as — I definitely know we got that one back, so that was one I wanted to have.”

