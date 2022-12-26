WATCH: CBS Reporter’s Interview Gets Interrupted by Scrum Between Rams And Broncos

CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson‘s postgame interview with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield was interrupted by an altercation between players on the Rams and Denver Broncos.

Mayfield and the Rams demolished the Broncos 51-14 in their Christmas Day game Sunday. Mayfield completed 24 of 28 pass attempts for 230 yards and two touchdown passes, so Wolfson wanted to interview the star quarterback from the winning team.

After the game ended, Wolfson and Mayfield met at midfield for the interview as both teams came out from their respective sidelines to shake hands. She attempted to ask Mayfield what the Rams did to play effectively.

“What was working so well for you and this offense today?” Wolfson asked.

As Mayfield began to give his answer, he stopped himself and looked over Wolfson’s shoulder, and began to shout, “oh, watch out, watch out, watch out, watch out,” and grabbed her by the shoulder to protect her from two players who cut across the interview.

Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell shoved Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi across the screen as Wolfson’s interview was interrupted.

“A little feistiness between two teams,” Wolfson said.

“See, O-line is feeling themselves,” Mayfield added. “I love it.”

CBS’ lead color commentator Tony Romo still had his microphone on and chimed in to say, “oh, you have no idea, earlier,” with a laugh.

The interview continued, and CBS went to another camera that showed Broncos’ linebacker Randy Gregory restrained by teammate Baron Browning and Rams star Bobby Wagner.

Gregory took his helmet off and began walking off the field to the tunnel with a smile.

CBS News Colorado sports anchor Mike Spencer tweeted a video of the altercation between Gregory and Aboushi from a different angle.

Aboushi gave a handshake to Broncos’ tight end Eric Tomlinson, and Gregory landed a right hook on Aboushi’s face. Aboushi punched Gregory back, and Purcell shoved Aboushi out of the way into Mayfield and Wolfson’s direction.

Watch above via CBS.

