WATCH: Christian Pulisic Scores For Team US Against Iran in Vital World Cup Match

USMNT forward Christian Pulisic scored against Iran in the first half of the crucial match that will determine both team’s fate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pulisic suffered a brutal knee to the nuts in the course of the play and was forced to walk it off on the sidelines before returning to the field.

The United States needs to beat Iran on Tuesday in order to advance to the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran, thanks to a 2-0 win against Wales last week, has an easier hill to climb: if they beat or draw against the U.S. they can advance. However, if Wales wins against England — an unlikely result but certainly possible — Iran could get the boot on the basis of goal difference.

The game comes at a particularly fraught time for relations between the United States and Iran, a nation roiled by mass protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was killed while in custody of Iran’s morality police for improperly wearing her hijab.

The United States has expressed support for the protestors, who have been killed in the hundreds and jailed in the thousands. The USMNT joined in, protesting the Iranian regime in a move that prompted outrage from Tehran and a somewhat absurd demand the United States be kicked out of the World Cup.

