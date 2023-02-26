WATCH: College Basketball Coach BIZARRELY Stares Down Referee in Anger Over a Call

It’s practically part of the job description for college basketball coaches to express their displeasure with referees — but this particular dispute got intense.

In the closing moments of Saturday afternoon’s Iowa-Michigan State game, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey protested a technical foul he’d just been slapped with by walking down referee Kelly Pfiefer, and then staring angrily at him.

“What is happening here?” ESPN announcer Kevin Brown said, narrating the bizarre moment.

One of McCaffrey’s players tried to get the coach to back off, but he only went in closer. Pfiefer likewise took a step in and glared right back at the angry coach.

Finally, after about 20 seconds, an Iowa assistant was able to tear McCaffrey away from the scene and back into the team huddle.

“This is like the wild west,” ESPN announcer Robbie Hummel added, while narrating a replay of the strange sequence.

“That moment will live on in college basketball Twitter for the rest of time,” Brown added.

Hopefully, other coaches won’t be tempted to replicate the childish behavior — although it’s possible they might, given that McCaffrey’s Hawkeyes miraculously overcame a 10-point deficit with 1:29 to play and ultimately defeated Michigan State in overtime 112-106.

Watch above, via ESPN.

