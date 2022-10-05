WATCH: Dog Catches Home Run At ‘Bark In The Park’ Night At Citi Field

A golden retriever was the lucky fan who caught a home run on Tuesday night when the New York Mets hosted their annual event of “Bark in the Park.”

It was a cold and rainy night for the second game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals. Fans were spread out and had more room to bring their pets.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a solo home run into the second deck of the right field seats to give the Mets a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. When the camera got a closer look at who came away with the home run, it showed a dog with the ball in his mouth.

“Look who got the ball!” SNY play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen shouted. “We got a new play toy!”

The golden retriever was seen with tail wagging and the ball securely in his mouth. The dog did not seem at all ready to give up the ball when the owner tried to retrieve it from him.

“He’s like, no I’m not giving that one up!” SNY analyst Todd Zeile said.

The Mets host “Bark in the Park” night every season, however this might be the first time a dog has been the first to a ball that made it to the seats.

Hopefully it won’t be the last time!

Watch above via SNY.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com