Former NFL coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan went off, Sunday, about the Tua Tagovailoa concussion scandal — in which the star Miami Dolphins quarterback was allowed to play just four days after a scary head hit, and proceeded to suffer a concussion in that following game.

In a scorching commentary on ESPN’s NFL Countdown, Ryan — best known for his stint as head coach for the New York Jets — went after the Dolphins, and specifically coach Mike McDaniel, for allowing Tua to play in Thursday’s game.

“Sometimes as a coach, you know what, you’ve got to protect the player from himself,” Ryan said. “And I had a simple philosophy as a coach. I treated every one of my players like they were my son. And that’s all you have to do. And I can tell you this. All right. Would you put your son back in that game when you saw it? … My answer is this. No way in hell I put my son back in that in that game! No way in hell! And you know what? No way in hell I put somebody else’s son back out there either!”

Ryan also blasted the team’s initial public diagnosis of Sunday’s incident as being the result of a back injury.

“Forget this back and ankle BS that we heard about!” Ryan said. “This is clearly from head trauma. That’s it. A concussion. I know what it looks like. We all know what it looks like.”

The ESPN analyst then went straight after coach McDaniel.

“This is an epic fail!” Ryan said. “And it’s a fail on the coach too. And I’m going to say this, alright? The coach, you are the last line of defense. … As a coach, you are the last line of defense. And I’m sorry, but I’m not letting that guy back out there.”

Watch above, via Miami.

