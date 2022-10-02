WATCH: ESPN Analyst Rex Ryan Absolutely LOSES IT Over Tua Tagovailoa NFL Concussion Scandal, Destroys Miami Coach for Playing QB After Scary Hit
Former NFL coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan went off, Sunday, about the Tua Tagovailoa concussion scandal — in which the star Miami Dolphins quarterback was allowed to play just four days after a scary head hit, and proceeded to suffer a concussion in that following game.
In a scorching commentary on ESPN’s NFL Countdown, Ryan — best known for his stint as head coach for the New York Jets — went after the Dolphins, and specifically coach Mike McDaniel, for allowing Tua to play in Thursday’s game.
“Sometimes as a coach, you know what, you’ve got to protect the player from himself,” Ryan said. “And I had a simple philosophy as a coach. I treated every one of my players like they were my son. And that’s all you have to do. And I can tell you this. All right. Would you put your son back in that game when you saw it? … My answer is this. No way in hell I put my son back in that in that game! No way in hell! And you know what? No way in hell I put somebody else’s son back out there either!”
Ryan also blasted the team’s initial public diagnosis of Sunday’s incident as being the result of a back injury.
“Forget this back and ankle BS that we heard about!” Ryan said. “This is clearly from head trauma. That’s it. A concussion. I know what it looks like. We all know what it looks like.”
The ESPN analyst then went straight after coach McDaniel.
“This is an epic fail!” Ryan said. “And it’s a fail on the coach too. And I’m going to say this, alright? The coach, you are the last line of defense. … As a coach, you are the last line of defense. And I’m sorry, but I’m not letting that guy back out there.”
Watch above, via Miami.
