WATCH: Golfer Absolutely NAILS Spectator With Long Drive — And It Saved His Round

PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth smacked a spectator with his drive off the tee box, which hit the fan so hard the ball ended up back on the fairway.

In the second round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Pointe Vedra Beach, Flordia, Spieth was on the 18th hole to finish off his day. He stood on the 18th tee box and hit a monster fade shot that saw the ball go from his left and a way too far to the right.

As the ball came down, it smacked a spectator in the knee and ricocheted back to the fairway. Spieth caught a significant break; heading into the final hole, he was on the cut line to make weekend play at golf’s unofficial fifth major tournament.

What are the odds?! @JordanSpieth’s tee shot was heading into the water before his ball hit a fan and ricocheted back in the fairway. It likely would have made the difference in Spieth making the cut @THEPLAYERSChamp. https://t.co/W3dqAnl30I pic.twitter.com/IRiHzRS30N — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2023

Instead of taking a drop penalty and having to hit his third shot from where the ball went out of bounds, Spieth was in prime position to hit his second shot. He nailed the shot from the fairway to the first cut of grass right near the green.

Spieth, who is known for his fantastic chipping and putting abilities, was able to knock in his third shot on the par five for an eagle, so he was able to finish the round with a 75 – three over par round. He finished even par for the first two days of the event.

As of writing this post, the cut line at TPC Sawgrass is at two over par, so it looks like Spieth will be playing the weekend with an assist from a fan’s knee.

The three-time major winner did thank (apologize) to the fan with a signed glove for his heroic effort of stopping his ball from landing in the drink.

@JordanSpieth made sure to check on the fan and gave him a glove @THEPLAYERSChamp. pic.twitter.com/pNn2o7FHZr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2023

The fan, who is an older man, appeared to hand the signed glove off to a younger boy before the camera cut away.

Watch above via @PGATOUR on Twitter.

