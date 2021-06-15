comScore VIDEO: Protester Disrupts Germany-France Euro 2020 Match

WATCH: Greenpeace Protester Nearly Crashes In Crowd After Parachuting Into Euro 2020 Soccer Match

By Brandon ContesJun 15th, 2021, 3:56 pm
 

A Greenpeace protester disrupted the start of Tuesday’s Euro 2020 match between France and Germany, by parachuting into the Munich stadium.

The protester appeared to parachute onto the field from the roof of the stadium, and nearly crashed into the crowd after getting caught up in the cable-suspended Spidercam. “Kick out oil Greenpeace” was written clearly on top of the parachute.

After landing, the protester was met by security and received medical attention on the side of the field as the game between France and Germany was still able to start on time.

Watch above.

