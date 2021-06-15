A Greenpeace protester disrupted the start of Tuesday’s Euro 2020 match between France and Germany, by parachuting into the Munich stadium.

Can’t believe I just caught this on video. Parachuted into the stadium, got caught in the spider cam and nearly crashed into the crowd. Hope he’s ok! #GERFRA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/PJ49WYdFM9 — Max Merrill (@MaxMerrill_) June 15, 2021

The protester appeared to parachute onto the field from the roof of the stadium, and nearly crashed into the crowd after getting caught up in the cable-suspended Spidercam. “Kick out oil Greenpeace” was written clearly on top of the parachute.

After landing, the protester was met by security and received medical attention on the side of the field as the game between France and Germany was still able to start on time.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com