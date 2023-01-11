WATCH: JJ Watt Brought To Tears Watching Tribute Video from NFL Greats Leading Up to His Final Game

Former NFL star JJ Watt was moved to tears by a tribute video from his NFL colleagues and family members who congratulated him on an excellent career.

Watt announced his retirement on Dec. 27 with two weeks left in the NFL’s regular season. He played 10 of his 12 seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans before finishing out his career with the Arizona Cardinals. In an early released clip from HBO’s Hard Knocks series, Watt was in the Cardinals’ meeting room while a video played on screen showing many NFL and family members congratulating him on a great career.

“Brother, Jay-g, I just want to say congratulations on retirement,” Watt’s brother and current Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman TJ Watt said. “You and your resiliency throughout all the ups and downs. You ending up in the NFL, and you being defensive player of the year, and you having all the success that you had, showed me that it’s possible.”

Watt immediately began to cry when he heard the message from his brother, but it would not stop there. He received congratulations from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Rodgers told Watt, “see you in Canton,” the home of football’s hall of fame.

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady also congratulated Watt on a great career.

“Man, you were a pain In my ass for a long time,” Brady added. “It was an honor to share the field with you.”

Watt’s youngest brother, Derek, who also plays for the Steelers, congratulated his older brother.

“Congrats on your retirement and Hall of Fame career, Jay-g,” Derek said. “It’s been so special having a front-row seat to it all, and I couldn’t be more proud of you. Love you, bro.”

His parents appeared on the screen, Connie and John, and JJ continued to cry as he put his head in his hands.

“JJ, before you were born, we had really big dreams for you and high hopes, but, boy, you kind of blew those out of the water on your own,” Connie said. “We are so happy for you. It’s been just a complete joy watching you all through the years.”

“I got to be a big part of it for your first journey back in the day when I was your coach,” John added. “And it’s been a pleasure to watch you ever since. Kind of sad to see it come to your last game, but you have so many great things ahead of you that I’m looking forward to what the future brings for you, Kealia, and Koa.”

Watt’s wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, was shown with their son Koa on her lap, which brought a big smile to the former defensive end’s face.

“It has been such an honor to watch you work your ass off these past years and do whatever you needed to be the best,” Kealia continued. “And you’ve always been so generous and kind and loving to everybody around you, and you never forgot who you are.”

The video shifted to players and coaches in smaller boxes, and everyone congratulated him in unison.

“I love you, brother,” TJ added. “Just so proud of you.”

Kealia ended the video and said, “And I know Koa will be so proud to be your son.”

The video ended, and players in coaches in the room applauded as Watt continued crying.

After the NFL tweeted out the video, Watt wrote:

Was not ready for that whatsoever. Truly one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. Will cherish it forever.

Was not ready for that whatsoever. Truly one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. Will cherish it forever. https://t.co/XvRr7PqeRV — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 11, 2023

Watch above via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com