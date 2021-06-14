WATCH: LeBron Goes Viral at Son’s Basketball Game as He and Drake Go Overboard With Their Celebrations, Argue with Ref

It’s not a typical high school basketball game when it features LeBron James oldest son Bronny.

With Bronny James making his season debut last Friday for Sierra Canyon School, LeBron was in attendance, joined by musical artist Drake. The game was Bronny’s first of the year after undergoing knee surgery in February. The NBA icon and rap superstar played the role of enthusiastic basketball fans while rooting for Bronny and Sierra Canyon.

In a video that went viral from the game, Drake got up from his courtside seat next to LeBron, and amusingly began arguing with the high school basketball referee over something that irked him. During another moment, LeBron and Drake both popped out of their seats and stomped around the court, celebrating after Bronny’s teammate Amari Bailey slammed down a vicious dunk.

Drake has a few words for the ref 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/zQXNoQzNlq — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) June 12, 2021

Imagine getting dunked on & seeing Drake & LeBron celebrating 🤣😂

pic.twitter.com/BvZQTYXuoY — Brad Ballislife (@BradBallisLife) June 12, 2021

Drake is no stranger to wreaking havoc as a fan on the court. A die-hard Toronto Raptors fan, the Canadian born rap star has been asked by the NBA to tone down his actions a couple of times, most notably after he was seen massaging the shoulders of team head coach Nick Nurse in 2019.

