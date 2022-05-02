WATCH: Left Fielder Kelsie Whitmore Becomes The First Woman To Start a Game In The Atlantic League

The Staten Island FerryHawks made history over the weekend as Kelsie Whitmore started the game in left field, becoming the first woman to start a game in the MLB affiliated Atlantic League.

The 23-year-old also batted ninth in the lineup Sunday against the Gastonia Honey Hunters, going 0-2, while being struck by a pitch in the left shoulder.

“I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given. This one, by far, I’m really looking forward to, because it’s next level for me,” Whitmore said in the postgame press conference.

The Cal State Fullerton softball alum joined the team in April but now with her first start behind her, she doesn’t plan to stop here, hoping one day to make it to the big leagues.

“Playing baseball at the highest level is my goal,” she stated. “You know, if you ask any other guy that’s going to be in the league what his goal is, it’s the same thing, to get to the next level and play at the highest level I could possibly play at.”

The Ferryhawks are a part of the Atlantic League, not a direct minor league to the MLB but the circuit is an MLB partner league.

“Eventually, I want to play in affiliated ball,” Whitmore added. “I want to make this game my career, my living, and just, you know, be a part of it as much as I can.”

Whitmore’s inclusion marks another victory for equality and diversity in baseball, joining San Francisco Giants coach Alyssa Nakken as women who have made history in baseball in 2022. Nakken filled in as the first base coach for a game last month, becoming the first woman to coach on the field for a big league game.

Whitmore also took to Instagram to commemorate the historic moment and how grateful she was for the opportunity.

“Thank you to the people who shared this moment with me today & supported it. Forever grateful for the opportunity and wouldn’t choose any other group of guys to experience this season with,” she wrote.

The former softball pitcher is also in the process of becoming a two-way player, being trained by former MLB ace Nelson Figueroa.

