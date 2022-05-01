He must be the greatest.

Okay, maybe not. But still, at 5-0, Muhammad Ali’s grandson — Nico Ali Walsh — is starting to turn some heads in the boxing world. And on Saturday night in Las Vegas, in the leadoff bout of a major three-fight card on ESPN, Ali Walsh delivered a highlight-reel knockout that surely would’ve impressed his grandfather.

With just 18 seconds remaining in the first round, Ali Walsh, a 21-year-old middleweight, landed a stinging left hook-overhand right combination to the head of his opponent, Alejandro Ibarra. The right hand, in particular, was devastating, and it instantly sent Ibarra crashing to the canvas. Referee Russell Mora quickly waved off the contest, before a badly-dazed Ibarra could even try to get up.

This angle of the punch, tweeted out by Ali Walsh’s promoter Top Rank Boxing, gives an effort better sense of the impact:

NICO ALI WALSH WITH AN ABSOLUTE STUNNER 😳@NicoAliX74 x #ValdezStevenson pic.twitter.com/UXct3phVmd — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 1, 2022

After the fight, Ali told ESPN that his legendary grandfather serves as motivation for his up-and-coming career.

“This is bigger than boxing,” Ali Walsh said. This is for my family. I’m bringing my grandpa back to life, and that’s why mom gets so emotional because she’s seeing her dad again and hearing her dad’s name to me.”

To be clear, Ali Walsh has an extremely long way to go before reaching the top rungs of the sport. But it’s still pretty cool to watch an Ali score a punishing knockout.

Watch above, via ESPN.

