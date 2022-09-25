A NASCAR driver melted down in violent fashion Saturday — attacking a fellow driver in a truly stunning outburst.

The incident happened following a wreck in ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. Andrew Grady went up to the car of Davey Callihan, ripped the driver’s side netting down, and began wailing at his competitor — launching a series of vicious haymakers.

We've got tempers boiling over at @MartinsvilleSwy Andrew Grady takes out his frustration on Davey Callihan after an accident in Heat 1@FloRacing pic.twitter.com/DeBkUQ27Xy — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) September 24, 2022

Grady got off several wild shots, then kicked Callihan’s car, before nearby onlookers intervened and held the furious driver back from doing any further damage.

Speaking with Racing America, Grady claimed that Callihan gave him the middle finger and would not discuss the wreck with him — which triggered Grady’s meltdown.

“He flipped me off!” Grady said. “So I started Mike Tyson-ing his head!”

Andrew Grady says Davey Callihan flipped him off when he went to talk so he decided to 'Mike Tyson his head.' He says there are dumbasses who have no business driving a Lawn Mower much less a Late Model at Martinsville. Says that Callihan wrecked him and Brandon Pierce. pic.twitter.com/X1m99JRYOj — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) September 24, 2022

Grady added, “Man, you get these dumbasses that come in here and run with us, and they have no business running a late model [car], much less a lawnmower. … You’re in a big boy sport. When you wreck a man, you can take a grown man ass-whipping.”

Watch above.

