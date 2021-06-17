WATCH: NBA Player Caught Using Anti-Semitic Slur in March, Cries While Apologizing to Jewish Children

After he was caught using an anti-Semitic slur in public three months ago, NBA center Meyers Leonard is now in the midst of an apology tour.

“Don’t f*cking snipe me, you f*cking k*ke bitch,” Leonard said during a Twitch live-stream session while playing Call of Duty in March. Leonard was quickly blocked by Twitch and suspended 1-week by the NBA. Then a member of the Miami Heat, the team unloaded Leonard, dealing him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who immediately released the 29-year-old center.

Following the incident, Leonard quickly posted a written apology on Instagram, claiming “ignorance” about the slur and what it means to the Jewish community. In addition to his suspension from the NBA, the league required Leonard to attend a cultural diversity program.

Now an NBA free agent, Leonard is working to rehab his image by visiting a synagogue in Boca Raton, FL for a basketball clinic with kids. In a video shared by TMZ, Leonard could be seen fighting back tears as he addressed a group of Jewish children and attempted to portray his regret for using the slur.

“I owe everybody, truly, a sincere apology,” Leonard said, before taking a moment to gather his emotions. The NBA center also told the group of kids he’s cried every day for three straight months.

At the clinic, Rabbi Efrem Goldberg was complimentary of Leonard’s efforts from the last few months, calling him “one of the great friends of the Jewish community,” further praising the NBA player for meeting with Holocaust survivors and learning about Jewish history.

Watch above via, TMZ

