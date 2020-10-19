WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles Fans Eschew Social Distancing With Violent Brawl in the Stands

A group of Philadelphia Eagles fans were caught eschewing social distancing in favor of an all-out brawl at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium on Sunday.

Footage of the brawl, which showed a man in a Carson Wentz jersey climbing over seats to pummel spectators below, went viral on social media, with Barstool Sports branding it “the most normal thing” to have happened in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday’s contest — which the Eagles lost to the Baltimore Ravens 30-28 — was the first of the season in which fans were permitted to attend. Several coronavirus-observant measures have been taken at the stadium amid the pandemic, as — according to the Philadelphia Inquirer — the city “is requiring masks and social distancing at such venues and blocking off seats to prevent people from sitting less than six feet apart from those not in their own household.”

