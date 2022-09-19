WATCH: Rams-Falcons Broadcast Gets Awkward After Fox Sports Analyst Makes Porn Joke

Sunday’s Fox Sports broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams-Atlanta Falcons game from L.A. got a little awkward when analyst Mark Sanchez made a remark which likely induced a few headaches in the network’s standards and practices department.

During the second quarter of the contest at SoFi Stadium, Sanchez — who is in his second season as an analyst for Fox — chose a descriptive metaphor to explain how Rams’ center Coleman Shelton was blocking the defensive line of the Falcons.

“Shelton’s clearing out defenders faster than a teenager clears his search history on his web browser,” Sanchez said. “Holy smokes.”

Sanchez’s partner, play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, tentatively followed up on the quip.

“Why is the teenager clearing his search history?” Kugler asked softly.

The Fox Sports analyst played innocent.

“I didn’t really get it, I just thought it was funny,” Sanchez said — adding a tweet after the game directed at the commentary about his remark on social media.

Ironically, given the allusion to porn, Sanchez is unquestionably best known for his interaction with buttocks. During a Thanksgiving 2012 against the New England Patriots, the Fox Sports analyst — who was then the quarterback for the New York Jets — went viral after fumbling the ball by running into his own lineman’s behind. The play became immortalized in the anals of the NFL as the “butt fumble.”

Oh, I’m sorry, did I say anals? I meant annals, obviously.

Watch above, via Fox Sports.

