WATCH: Remarkable Viral Video Shows Ohio State Kicker Missing Game Winning Field Goal the EXACT SECOND the Ball Dropped in Times Square
The dramatic conclusion of the College Football playoff semifinal Saturday night took place just as the New Year’s ball dropped in Times Square on Saturday night — and a new viral video shows just how perfectly synced the incredible moment was to the start of the New Year.
Ohio State’s kicker, Noah Ruggles, had a chance to beat Georgia and send his team to the College Football Playoff Final with a game-winning field goal late Saturday night. With the score at 42-41, Ruggles set up to kick the ball seconds before midnight. In a series of videos synced by Tim Burke, you can see the snap went off with five seconds left on the clock in Times Square, and Ruggles’ kick went wide left. When the ball missed the field goalposts and landed in the seats, the giant ball in Times Square hit zero, and thousands in New York City celebrated to ring in the New Year.
“No good! He missed it, left!” Georgia’s radio play-by-play announcer Scott Howard shouted. “The bench explodes! It’s midnight! Happy New Year!”
ESPN play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler acknowledged the clock struck midnight as the kick was attempted and gave a call for those who decided to watch ESPN’s game coverage and not switch to New Year’s coverage.
“No good! He hooked it!” Fowler shouted. “And Georgia is going to survive! At the stroke of midnight, the first few seconds of 2023, Ohio State falls one kick short.”
While the celebration began in New York City, down at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia — which played host to the Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State — Bulldog fans rang in the New Year with a chaotic victory, and their tickets punched to the championship game against Texas Christian University.
The video made rounds on social media, with college football fans in awe over the timing of the kick as the New Year rang in.
Watch above.
