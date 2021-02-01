WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Surprises Health Care Workers With Free Super Bowl Tickets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski brought some smiles to Tampa area health care workers, in a video message announcing that they were being given free tickets to the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Super Bowl LV will essentially be a home game for the Bucs, with them facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the first time that a Super Bowl team will play in their own stadium.

Attendance will be limited t0 22,000 out of the stadium’s 75,000 max capacity due to the pandemic, and 7,500 of those seats will be given to local health care workers who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Gronkowski, who came out of a one-year retirement to rejoin his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady with the Bucs for the 2020 season, served as the enthusiastic spokesman for the ticket giveaway.

“This is champion Rob Gronkowski — I hope you’re having a good day,” Gronkowski says in the video, in his typical cheerfully boisterous manner. “I heard that you’re a pretty big Bucs fan and, more importantly, that you’ve been a huge help for patients battling tough times this year during the pandemic. I want you to know that it hasn’t gone unnoticed, and we want you there inside of Raymond James Stadium cheering us on. Congratulations, you’re going to Super Bowl LV as a special guest of the Buccaneers and the NFL.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

