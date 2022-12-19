WHY? Salt Bae Badgers Lionel Messi For Photo After World Cup Final

Famous chef Salt Bae hounded Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi for a photo with the legendary player after Argentina defeated France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final.

In one of the craziest soccer matches in recent memory, Argentina blew a 2-0 lead after France’s Kylian Mbappé scored two goals in less than two minutes to force extra time. After Messi scored in the 109th minute, Mbappé answered with a goal in the 118th minute.

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final 4-2 in penalty kicks on Sunday.

Messi, who many believe is one of the greatest soccer players ever, finally won his first World Cup at age 35. A line of people congratulated Messi after the trophy presentation, and Salt Bae decided to try and get a photo with the Argentinian legend.

As Messi went to walk away from where he stood, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, tried to get Messi’s attention, but the superstar soccer player looked at Salt Bae and continued to walk away.

Salt Bae then tried to get Messi’s attention after he grabbed him by the arm and tried to stop him from walking away. Messi hugged another fan and was turned around by Salt Bae, to which Messi gave him a handshake.

Salt Bae pointed at a cell phone for Messi to look at as the two took a photo. After Salt Bae padded Messi on the back, Messi walked away and continued to get pictures with fans.

The photo of Salt Bae with Messi was posted to Salt Bae’s Instagram account.

