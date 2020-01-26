In a Sunday afternoon game at the AT&T Center in Texas, both the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs ran out the 24 second shot clock on their first possessions of the game to honor Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The crowd applauded both teams as the clock ticked down on each possession. The gesture was symbolic in that Bryant, during his storied 20-year NBA career, wore the number 24 — matching the number of seconds on the shot clock.

The 41-year-old Lakers legend and four others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning. According to reports, Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was one of the passengers killed in the crash.

Both teams stood and applauded along with the crowd, as the seconds ticked away from the shot clock. They began the game in earnest after trading shot clock violations.

